October 17, 2021
THE CONSTITUTION DOES NOT REQUIRE PRECISION:
Math Quants Could Disrupt Process That Sways Power in Washington (Ryan Teague Beckwith, October 16, 2021, Bloomberg)
Using sophisticated techniques drawn from statistics and geometry, mathematicians have developed tools that could play a huge role in a gerrymandering lawsuit filed in Ohio and during court fights expected in Georgia, Texas and Oregon. The algorithms can determine whether a map benefits one party or another, with the aim of providing courts and citizens with an objective gauge rather than relying on partisan arguments.While both mapmakers and their critics have long used software to draw the lines, this year will be the first redistricting cycle in which opponents will have the mathematical measures to objectively show that a map is gerrymandered as the maps are being approved for the next decade. That could potentially alter a process that may determine control of the U.S. House in next year's midterms.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2021 12:00 AM