October 17, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND:
Five times as many police officers have died from Covid-19 as from gunfire since start of pandemic (Ryan Young, Jason Morris and Ray Sanchez, 10/16/21, CNN)
The coronavirus has become the leading cause of death for officers despite law enforcement being among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine at the end of 2020. The total stands at 476 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, compared to 94 from gunfire in the same period.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2021 12:00 AM