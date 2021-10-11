October 11, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND:
Activists question why police responded in riot gear to power plant rally (BENJAMIN DOMAINGUE, 10/9/2021, Concord Monitor)
Last weekend, more than 1,000 protesters swarmed city streets around the State House calling for medical freedom and an end to any federal vaccine mandate. Main Street was clogged for a time and someone reported a man armed with an assault rifle.No arrests were made.At the end of September, angry demonstrators opposing the federal testing mandate shut down an Executive Council meeting set to vote on vaccine outreach funding. State officials said they feared for their safety. No arrests were made but the Attorney General's office is investigating.On Sunday, outside Merrimack Station in Bow, state police showed up with riot gear, wearing helmets and body armor to deal with peaceful protestors who want to see the last remaining coal plant in New England shut down to make for a cleaner environment. Bow Police and State Police arrested 18 protestors for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
