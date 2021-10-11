THE BLUE BRAND:

Last weekend, more than 1,000 protesters swarmed city streets around the State House calling for medical freedom and an end to any federal vaccine mandate. Main Street was clogged for a time and someone reported a man armed with an assault rifle.





No arrests were made.





At the end of September, angry demonstrators opposing the federal testing mandate shut down an Executive Council meeting set to vote on vaccine outreach funding. State officials said they feared for their safety. No arrests were made but the Attorney General's office is investigating.



