October 6, 2021
THE AXIS AGAINST MUSLIM SELF-DETERMINATION:
Israel is expanding its ties with Arab states, Lapid says (MEMO, October 6, 2021)
Israel is working to expand its ties with Arab states, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said at the Jewish Federations of North America's annual conference yesterday."I wouldn't name names because this will harm the process, but of course, we're working with the United States and with the new friends in the Emirates, in Bahrain and Morocco... in order to expand this to other countries," he said.
One should never wonder: "Why do they hate us?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2021 12:00 AM