THANKS, COVID!:

As we transition into a new world of virtual and hybrid work, we're reimagining our professional environments. In our most recent research at McCann, we found something intriguing; among people who self-identify as a minority, 81% believe that remote work has helped their working life (vs. 69% of non-minorities) and 77% of the minority group believe that remote working has encouraged greater diversity and inclusion at their company (this is also higher among younger employees, with 75% of 18-34s agreeing to this versus 54% of those aged 55+).



