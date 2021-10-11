October 11, 2021
THANKS, COVID!:
In a virtual world, power dynamics in meetings are changing for the better (Laura Simpson, 10/11/21, Quartz)
As we transition into a new world of virtual and hybrid work, we're reimagining our professional environments. In our most recent research at McCann, we found something intriguing; among people who self-identify as a minority, 81% believe that remote work has helped their working life (vs. 69% of non-minorities) and 77% of the minority group believe that remote working has encouraged greater diversity and inclusion at their company (this is also higher among younger employees, with 75% of 18-34s agreeing to this versus 54% of those aged 55+).For many, it seems that the virtual meeting is something of a leveler. The "hand raise" function in Teams or on Zoom allows those who are reticent to speak over others to get some airtime. The chat window allows for contributions from more introverted people who might not want to speak in front of the group.
Lockdown presented all the benefits of a recession but without the downsides.
