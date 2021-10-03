October 3, 2021
TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT, NOT WHAT YOU DO:
Austria announces carbon tax, offset by reduction in other taxes (Deutsche-welle, 10/03/21)
Austria's governing coalition announced tax reforms on Sunday including the introduction of a new carbon tax and declining health care contributions for low-income individuals which will help offset a reduction in the corporate tax.At a news conference with several ministers from his cabinet, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz labeled the reforms "eco-social" and said the country is following the example of Germany in taxing carbon dioxide emissions.
We all know where we're headed.
