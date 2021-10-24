STRUCTURE:

October 24, 2021
Justice Department Says It's Cracking Down on 'Modern' Redlining (Tom Schoenberg, October 22, 2021, Bloomberg)
The Justice Department will prioritize redlining investigations with Attorney General Merrick Garland pledging the crackdown on discriminatory lending would be unprecedented in its aggressiveness. [...]In a sign of the renewed focus, the department brought an enforcement action Friday against a unit of Trustmark Corp., alleging the subsidiary structured its business practices to avoid providing home loans and other mortgage services to people living in majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Memphis area.From 2014 through 2018, the unit's alleged redlining practices included having nearly all its branches and loan officers in majority-white neighborhoods, according to the government's lawsuit filed in federal court in Tennessee. Without admitting or denying the allegations, Jackson, Mississippi-based Trustmark agreed to pay $5 million in penalties to the CFPB and OCC. The lender, which has $17 billion of assets, will also make several changes to its lending program.
