SPEAKING OF DESTRUCTIVE ADDICTIONS:

Burning coal is responsible for a massive chunk of carbon dioxide emissions, making it a major threat to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, as agreed in the 2015 Paris climate deal.





But beyond its contribution to global warming, it also exacts a heavy toll on local communities.





At a village of red-roofed houses in the shadow of the Suralaya plant, coal dust often builds up on rooftops and residents complain of poor health.





"Problems reported in the area include coughing and breathing difficulties," said Misnan Arullah, from NGO Suralaya Care Forum, which campaigns on behalf of those affected by pollution.





"People complain of irritation to their eyes when they are out working in the fields."





Resident Edi Suriana said his sister-in-law, who used to run a stall on a beach close to where ash from the plant was dumped, died in 2010 after developing lung problems.





"She was exposed to coal dust when she was working at her stall," he told AFP. "The shop was around 20 to 50 metres from the place where they dumped ash."





Medics were unable to draw a firm conclusion on her cause of death, but Suriana said the family believes it was due to the pollution.





And local fisherman Suwiro blamed the plant for a dramatic fall in the size and quality of his catches over the years.





"I used to be able to catch 100 kilograms of fish every time I went out to sea," said the 60-year-old, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.



