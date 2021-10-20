SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

Its new analysis of the 835 operational gas power plants in Europe with a total nameplate capacity of 189GW, and 2,200 plants in the United States with a nameplate capacity of 513GW, Carbon Tracker estimated that that 43GW worth of European plants and 159GW of US plants are loss making.





Worse, it said most gas plants currently planned or under construction will never recover their investment - a fate that awaits, most Australian energy analysts agree, new gas projects in Australia such as Snowy Hydro's government funded Kurri Kurri gas generator in the Hunter Valley.



