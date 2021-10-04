SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

Past projections of energy costs have consistently underestimated just how cheap renewable energy would be in the future, as well as the benefits of rolling them out quickly, according to a new report out of the Institute of New Economic Thinking at the University of Oxford.





The report makes predictions about more than 50 technologies such as solar power, offshore wind, and more, and it compares them to a future that still runs on carbon. "It's not just good news for renewables. It's good news for the planet," Matthew Ives, one of the report's authors and a senior researcher at the Oxford Martin Post-Carbon Transition Programme, told Ars.





The paper used probabilistic cost forecasting methods--taking into account both past data and current and ongoing technological developments in renewables--for its findings. It also used large caches of data from sources such as the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Bloomberg. Beyond looking at the cost (represented as dollar per unit of energy production over time), the report also represents its findings in three scenarios: a fast transition to renewables, a slow transition, and no transition at all.



