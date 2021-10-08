SERVICING HIS BASE (profanity alert):

Former President Donald Trump went on Fox News Thursday night to suggest that it would be a "death wish" to allow Haitian migrants into the U.S. because they "probably have AIDS," an echo of racist comments he made during his presidency referring to Haiti and African nations as "[****] countries." [...]





The abysmal treatment of refugees at the border burst into public view when U.S. Border Patrol agents were filmed threatening Haitian refugees while on horseback. The Biden administration ended the use of horse patrols there and opened an investigation into the officers' conduct.





While some Haitians have been allowed into the country to await immigration and asylum proceedings, thousands have been deported back to Haiti under a Trump-era usage of the public health order Title 42, which Biden has continued. This decision has prompted the resignation of multiple State Department officials, including the senior envoy for Haiti policy.





Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Biden's predecessor hated Haitians coming to the United States. During one meeting with members of Congress in 2018 about protections from refugees from Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries, Trump reportedly asked: "Why are we having all these people from [****} countries come here?" (Trump instead suggested that the U.S. admit more migrants from Norway, an overwhelmingly white, European country with no refugee crisis.)