SEND THEM ALL; WE NEED YOUTH AND WORKERS:

The crisis on the southwest border is forcing the Department of Homeland Security to consider flying migrants all the way to Vermont for processing, according to internal documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.





Federal immigration agencies are preparing contingency plans for a chaotic fall and winter that include looking to states thousands of miles away for assistance. According to a memo obtained by the Free Beacon, DHS is husbanding resources for the "unconfirmed" transfer of migrants to New York and Vermont and awaiting a response from Border Patrol about the number of additional processing machines required.