PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

The report, released by Wallethub Tuesday morning, ranks the Granite State fourth in personal safety, tenth in road safety, and number one in financial safety. The data analysis company used metrics including:





-- Fewest assaults per capita (#2)





-- Fewest deaths per miles driven (#5)





-- Fewest workplace fatalities per capita (#1)





-- Lowest unemployment (tied for #1)





Not that New Hampshire has a perfect record. The state ranks among the worst for bullying of school kids (#46), and while its tenth-place ranking for the percentage of the population that's fully vaccinated is high, it's the lowest in New England.





A key reason for the state's high ranking, Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez tells NHJournal, is its strong economic performance.



