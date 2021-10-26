October 26, 2021
PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:
Live Free, Don't Die! NH Ranked 3rd Safest State in US (Michael Graham, 10/26/21, NH Journal)
The report, released by Wallethub Tuesday morning, ranks the Granite State fourth in personal safety, tenth in road safety, and number one in financial safety. The data analysis company used metrics including:-- Fewest assaults per capita (#2)-- Fewest deaths per miles driven (#5)-- Fewest workplace fatalities per capita (#1)-- Lowest unemployment (tied for #1)Not that New Hampshire has a perfect record. The state ranks among the worst for bullying of school kids (#46), and while its tenth-place ranking for the percentage of the population that's fully vaccinated is high, it's the lowest in New England.A key reason for the state's high ranking, Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez tells NHJournal, is its strong economic performance."New Hampshire topped the other states in financial safety. Its unemployment rate is just 2.9 percent, it has the lowest poverty rate in the country, 7.6 percent, and the lowest share of unbanked households, less than 1 percent. More than 73 percent of the state's households have an emergency fund, and it registered one of the lowest numbers of personal bankruptcy filings per capita," Gonzales said.
