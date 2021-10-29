October 29, 2021
PARDON THEM TOO:
Report: U.S. government considering payments to migrants affected by Trump's zero-tolerance policy (CATHERINE GARCIA, OCTOBER 28, 2021, The Week)
Facing several lawsuits filed on behalf of migrant parents and children who were separated at the southern border during the Trump administration, the Biden administration is in discussions to offer families close to $450,000 per person in compensation, several people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 29, 2021 12:00 AM