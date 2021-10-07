October 7, 2021
ONLY THE SUBSIDIES KEEP IT COMPETITIVE:
Fossil Fuel Firms Are Subsidized at a Rate of $11 Million Per Minute (DAMIAN CARRINGTON, 10/21. Climate Desk)
The fossil fuel industry benefits from subsidies of $11 million every minute, according to analysis by the International Monetary Fund.The IMF found the production and burning of coal, oil and gas was subsidized by $5.9 trillion in 2020, with not a single country pricing all its fuels sufficiently to reflect their full supply and environmental costs. Experts said the subsidies were "adding fuel to the fire" of the climate crisis, at a time when rapid reductions in carbon emissions were urgently needed.
The passing of carbons is simple economics.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2021 8:09 AM
« SEND THEM ALL; WE NEED YOUTH AND WORKERS: | Main | THE RIGHT NUMBER IS HOWEVER MANY WANT TO BE AMERICAN: »