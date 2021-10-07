ONLY THE SUBSIDIES KEEP IT COMPETITIVE:

The fossil fuel industry benefits from subsidies of $11 million every minute, according to analysis by the International Monetary Fund.





The IMF found the production and burning of coal, oil and gas was subsidized by $5.9 trillion in 2020, with not a single country pricing all its fuels sufficiently to reflect their full supply and environmental costs. Experts said the subsidies were "adding fuel to the fire" of the climate crisis, at a time when rapid reductions in carbon emissions were urgently needed.