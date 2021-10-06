ONLY ONE IS FEMALE, BLACK AND MUSLIM:

The language used against the Squad members after they opposed the funding was much harsher compared to criticism against Paul, and in some cases included accusations of antisemitism. One example was Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, who said in a briefing with Jewish American groups last month that the Squad members, like Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, are "either ignorant or antisemitic."





Erdan had until recently also served as Israel's ambassador to Washington. He was not alone in invoking antisemitism against Omar and her colleagues. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated that Democrats "capitulate to the antisemitic influence of their radical members," ignoring the fact that the vast majority of Democratic lawmakers supported the funding.





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, too, said the affair was "about calling out an extremely troubling trend toward antisemitism."





A Republican running for Senate in Ohio called the group "Jew Haters," while a conservative columnist in the Washington Post called Omar a "bigot" and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of allowing antisemitism to grow in the Democratic caucus.





The American Jewish Committee, one of the oldest Jewish establishment organizations in America, also linked the opposition to anti-Jewish sentiment. "Insisting that the U.S. deny Israel defensive capability implies that Israeli lives are expendable and smacks of antisemitism," said Julie Fishman Rayman, AJC's senior director of policy and political affairs.





Such accusations were not leveled at Paul this week for taking a step that is similar to what Omar and her colleagues did last month.