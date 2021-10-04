October 4, 2021
ON THE OTHER HAND, THEIR REPLACEMENTS ARE AT THE BORDER:
Conservative media is killing Republican voters the party can ill afford to lose (Ryan Cooper, OCTOBER 4, 2021, The Week)
COVID-19 hasn't disappeared in blue states like California and New York. But places that have managed to surpass 65 percent vaccination are in a better position than red states like West Virginia, Idaho, or Wyoming, where hospitals are overrun with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. (Idaho's COVID death rate last week, for example, was seven times that of New York state.) Even at the county level, as David Leonhardt shows at The New York Times, there's a marked partisan bias: Republican counties in blue states have vastly more cases and deaths on average, while Democratic counties in red states are faring better than their neighbors.A primary reason for this disparity is how right-wing media has come out hard against COVID vaccines. From pundits on Fox News to the gutters of Trumpist Facebook, anti-vaccine misinformation is everywhere. As a result, vaccination rates are starkly partisan. Many Republicans aren't getting vaccinated, and a lot of them are dying. Rejecting the vaccines is costing the GOP votes it can ill afford to lose.Tucker Carlson may be the worst offender: He's the top-rated cable news host in the country and a prolific source of anti-vaccine lies. Ever since President Biden was elected, Carlson has spread false stories that the vaccines don't work and the government is covering it up -- or that they're killing thousands of people and the government is covering it up -- or that there are folk remedies like ivermectin which are better than vaccines for treating COVID and, yes, the government is covering it up.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 4, 2021 6:30 AM