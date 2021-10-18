NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

The global chip shortage has slashed vehicle inventories and left dealers with few cars to sell. It has also left car salesmen and women with less to do on the dealership lot.





Dealerships laid off thousands of salespeople at the start of the pandemic. While some have been rehired, about 70,000 people who worked at new-car dealerships have been permanently let go.





For those who remain, the job has been transformed both by pandemic restrictions and an accelerated shift to online buying. [...]





"We are not going to get back to pre-pandemic employment levels," Mr. Cannon said. "Why would you immediately rebuild staff if you're running more efficiently?"







