October 18, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
France far right candidate Marine Le Pen vows to tear down country's wind turbines (Joshua S Hill, 18 October 2021, Renew Economy)
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has vowed to end all subsidies for renewable energy and tear down all France's wind turbines, if she is elected the country's next President.The far-right National Front, recently renamed the National Rally, or Rassemblement National, is better known outside of France for its anti-immigration stance, and is led by Marine Le Pen, the daughter of one of the party's founders, Jean-Marie Le Pen.In comments on French commercial radio network RTL last week, Le Pen declared: "Wind and solar, these energies are not renewable, they are intermittent. If I am elected, I will put a stop to all construction of new wind parks and I will launch a big project to dismantle them," according to Reuters.
Man, racists sure do hate them some wind and sun.
