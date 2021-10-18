NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has vowed to end all subsidies for renewable energy and tear down all France's wind turbines, if she is elected the country's next President.





The far-right National Front, recently renamed the National Rally, or Rassemblement National, is better known outside of France for its anti-immigration stance, and is led by Marine Le Pen, the daughter of one of the party's founders, Jean-Marie Le Pen.



