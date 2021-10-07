NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted a link on Wednesday to a website that routinely publishes the work of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and Holocaust deniers.





It was the Republican from Arizona's latest plunge into the world of far-right extremism, having previously palled around with militias, spoken at a conference organized by a white nationalist, and repeatedly promoted the work of another Holocaust denier.





The website is The Unz Review, which was founded in 2013 by former California businessman Ron Unz, who has written "it far more likely than not that the standard Holocaust narrative is at least substantially false, and quite possibly, almost entirely so."