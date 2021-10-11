October 11, 2021
NEEDS MUST:
U.S. says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional' (David Brunnstrom, Oct 10, 2021, Reuters)
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. delegation at the weekend talks in Doha, Qatar, focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.He said the two sides also discussed "the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.""The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words," Price said in a statement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2021 12:00 AM