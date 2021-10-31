October 31, 2021
NATIONALISM ISN'T WORKING:
China's Economy Weakens as Power Crunch, Covid Rules Hurt (Bloomberg News, October 30, 2021)
China's economy showed signs of further weakness in October as power shortages and surging commodity prices weighed on manufacturing, while strict Covid controls put a brake on holiday spending.The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday, the second month it was below the key 50-mark that signals a contraction in production. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, dropped to 52.4, well below the consensus forecast.
