MY VALLEY IS FINALLY GREEN:

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution.





The carbon-intensive colliery, near the town of Seaham on the windswept northeast English coast, hauled coal from deep underground until its closure in 1991.





Dawdon has long since flooded with water because part of the mine is below sea level, and is heated by geothermal energy.





Authorities now want to capture and harness this valuable and unlimited green energy source to power a new garden village development.



