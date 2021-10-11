MIGHT BE TIME TO STOP USING THE TERM "ESCAPE":

During his 2008 visit to Afghanistan, a helicopter carrying Biden, along with then-Sens. John Kerry and Chuck Hagel, made an emergency landing because of a snowstorm. A group of U.S. service members and their Afghan partners helped rescue them over land, including a man identified as Aman Khalili by the Wall Street Journal, which first reported his story.





After Biden ended the U.S. mission in Afghanistan and withdrew all troops and personnel in August, Khalili pleaded for help getting out -- sharing this message for Biden with ABC News: "Please do not forget me and my family. Please find a way to get me out."





In a statement to ABC News on Monday, the State Department also confirmed Khalili and his family had successfully been evacuated from Afghanistan and had "initiated onward travel from Pakistan."