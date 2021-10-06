MAGA MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!:

An estimated 477,200 more people died because of Covid-19 and other reasons from March to December 2020 compared to the same time in 2019, according to a study led by researchers with the National Cancer Institute published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.





Overall deaths of male and female Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans were two to three times higher than those of white and Asian males and females during the assessed period when population per 100,000 people was accounted for, the study said.





Of the 477,200 "excess deaths" last year, 351,400 people -- or about 74 percent -- died from Covid as the underlying cause, researchers said. The study said Black, Latino and Native American Covid-related deaths were "at least 2 times higher" than those of their white counterparts. [...]





The study listed structural inequities as factors that have led to the pandemic's negative effects on many communities of color.



