October 18, 2021
LOCKDOWN WORKED:
Best Credit in Years Opens Americans' Path to Big Life Decisions (Jill R Shah, October 18, 2021, Bloomberg)
U.S. household balance sheets are in their best shape in years, giving Americans greater capacity to propel consumer spending and, in some cases, to make life-altering decisions.Across a number of measures, consumers are flush. Their debt-servicing costs have tumbled as a share of after-tax income and swelling wealth has made their liabilities shrink in relative terms. Economic growth has outpaced total household debt."From a credit perspective, the consumer is the best we've seen in decades," said Matthew Mish, a credit strategist at UBS Group AG.
