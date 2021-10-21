October 21, 2021
LAUGHINGSTOCKS:
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has paid his first voter fraud bounty. It went to an unexpected recipient (Oct. 21st, 2021, Dallas Morning News)
Nearly a year after offering up a hefty bounty for evidence of voter fraud in the wake of Donald Trump's loss, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has handed out his first reward.But instead of going to an informant who smoked out fraud by Democrats, Patrick's five-figure payout went to a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania whose tip led to a single conviction of illegal voting by a registered Republican.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2021 3:22 PM