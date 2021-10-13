JUST MAKE CARBON TAXES CONFISCATORY:

Renewable energy sources can still help us avoid the worst climate disasters, and the faster we adopt them, the more efficient and cheaper they get, write Oxford's Eric Beinhocker, J. Doyne Farmer and Cameron Hepburn. Instead of studying time travel like I did at Oxford (I have never been to Oxford), they discovered Moore's Law and Wright's Law apply to green tech the same way they apply to computer chips and such. Fun fact: They do not apply to fossil fuels, which are just as inefficient and expensive as they were 100 years ago.





So fossil fuels are bad, paleo fuels. But they are also highly available fuels. That makes them important while we transition to the greener stuff. This is where the time machine would come in handy. We could, of course, just transition more quickly, as the Oxford trio suggests and as President Joe Biden's spending plan would do. But that requires political will, and have you seen our politics lately?





Meanwhile, relying on fossil fuel for the transition keeps exposing people to shortages and price spikes. This in turn causes politicians to do desperate, knee-jerk stuff to energy prices, the net effect of which is to make decarbonization even more difficult, writes Liam Denning. It's one of the few things California, Texas and the United Kingdom all have in common, aside from a (basically) shared language and love of fried foods.





The latter country is suffering its own energy crisis, with high gas prices and vanishing supply just ahead of winter. It has responded by hunkering down over its precious price caps and supplier bailouts, as one does. Therese Raphael suggests the U.K. needs a more fundamental reboot of its whole energy metaverse. But that requires political will, and have you seen our politics lately?





So at some point consumer bills will rise, and consumers will blame green energy, and time will move backward instead of forward. Liam suggests a better way is to subsidize the consumers rather than the gas suppliers, to help smooth this changeover and offer saner incentives.