October 2, 2021
IT'S NOT?:
'This is not Kabul': Israel struggles with extremists defacing images of women (LAURIE KELLMAN, 10/02/21, Times of Israel)
For all of its modernity, military firepower, and high-tech know-how, Israel has for decades been unable to keep images of women from being defaced in some public spaces. Billboards showing women -- including soccer players, musicians, and young girls -- have been repeatedly defaced and torn down by religious extremists in Jerusalem and other cities with large ultra-Orthodox populations over the past 20 years.Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel was erased from a 2015 photograph of world leaders in Paris published by an ultra-Orthodox newspaper.The pattern is especially uncomfortable now."This is not Kabul, this is Jerusalem," said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a Jerusalem deputy mayor. "This is a concerted campaign by radicals to erase women from the public space, which belongs to all of us."
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 2, 2021 12:00 AM