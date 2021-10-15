October 15, 2021
IT'S A START...:
Biden Dismantles the Ban on Hiring Illegal Immigrants (MARK KRIKORIAN, October 15, 2021, National Review)
A new memo from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on worksite enforcement of immigration laws garnered some media and political attention because it prohibits ICE from conducting worksite raids for illegal aliens. But the memo is more than just the latest in a series of anti-immigration-enforcement directives by this administration. Rather, it represents the Left's rejection of the very concept of illegal employment.
...but he needs to get to the Reagan moment where he rejects the very concept of illegal Americans.
