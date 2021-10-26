October 26, 2021
IT'S A GEOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:
A Mysterious 'Alien Beacon' Was Actually a False Alarm ( Alexandra Witze, October 26, 2021, Nature)
A radio signal detected by an Australian telescope in 2019, which seemed to be coming from the star closest to the Sun, was not from aliens, researchers report today in two papers in Nature Astronomy."It is human-made radio interference from some technology, probably on the surface of the Earth," says Sofia Sheikh, an astronomer at the University of California (UC), Berkeley, and a co-author of both papers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 26, 2021 11:55 AM