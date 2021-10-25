October 25, 2021
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
3D-printed houses seem poised to go mainstream (Joann Muller, 10/25/21, Axios)
3D-printed cement houses are about to take off, offering a cheaper, more efficient way to provide homes for those who need them -- as long as they can be built in ways that don't worsen climate change.Why it matters: Developers of 3D-printed homes think they can take on multiple challenges: the affordable housing crisis, the shortage of skilled labor and rising material costs.At least one is also adapting its technology to mass-produce homes without releasing too much carbon into the atmosphere.
