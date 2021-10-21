October 21, 2021
IF ONLY THERE WERE A THEORY OF HOW RACE IMPACTS LAW...:
NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement (MARYCLAIRE DALE, 10/21/21, AP)
The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of "race-norming," a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it in 2019. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.The Black retirees will now have the chance to have their tests rescored or, in some cases, seek a new round of cognitive testing, according to the settlement, details of which were first reported in The New York Times on Wednesday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2021 12:00 AM