October 20, 2021
HOW WE GET RID OF SOCIAL SECURITY::
Manchin's massive means test (Hans Nichols, 10/20/21, Axios)
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is offering progressives a trade: He'll vote for their cherished social programs if they accept strict income caps for the recipients, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Manchin's plan to use so-called means-testing for everything from paid family medical leave to elder and disabled care would drastically shrink the size and scope of the programs. It also would bring a key moderate vote to the progressive cause.Widespread means-testing has the potential to slash the overall price tag for President Biden's Build Back Better agenda to the $1.5 trillion range -- the most Manchin says he'll support.
This is a vital part of creating government accounts at birth and of UBI. Transfer wealth when people are young, tax consumption to encourage investment, means test at retirement age.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 20, 2021 12:00 AM