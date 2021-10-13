HOW ARE WE EVER SUPPOSED TO TELL TRUMPBOTS FROM PUTINISTS WHEN THERE ARE NO DIFFERENCES?:





In an ongoing effort to appeal to American conservatives, savvy promoters of Putin's reign lean heavily on social media outlets, including YouTube. Editor-in-chief of RT Margarita Simonyan recently described such platforms as "weapons," more effective than any others. Certain segments of Russian state TV shows are often translated and posted to YouTube, including one recent broadcast that laid the blame for Russia's troubles with the West not on Moscow's own destructive foreign policy decisions, but instead on American women.





Appearing on The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, political scientist Sergey Mikheyev asserted in the clip: "We're witnessing a major deterioration of political analysis and decision-making in America... There are many reasons for that, but personally I believe that, among other things, this clearly has to do with the rise and advancement of femininity in the West today... we observe too much hysteria, too much emotion. We see unpredictable and irrational behavior. We see ignorance and stubbornness. We see unwillingness to listen to logical arguments... These are all attributes of femininity that got out of control."





Host Vladimir Soloviev gleefully declared: "When they show this in the U.S., the title at the bottom of the screen will say, 'MALE CHAUVINIST PIGS.'"





Mikheyev exclaimed: "Yes, of course! And it's no laughing matter. This has to do with the decline of masculinity... When society abandons traditional and religious values, masculinity declines... It loses its intellectual, analytical and volitional capabilities... It gets increasingly feminine... In the West, they claim that men and women are the same... We know it's a lie. It's a lie... We see more and more feminine hysterical reactions from Western political leaders." Throughout Mikheyev's rant, an all-male panel nodded approvingly.





The host and experts then moved on to the topic of Trump's presidency, claiming that the former president was disliked and criticized "just because he is a man." Mikheyev reluctantly admitted that according to Russian standards of masculinity, Trump was "kind of strange," but nonetheless still preferable to any inherently "irrational" female.





With a smirk, Kremlin propagandists ludicrously claimed that former U.S. National Security Council official Fiona Hill and former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham were "jealous" that Trump expressed no interest in them, neither personally nor professionally--accusing his female critics of "reverse sexism."