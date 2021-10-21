HONORING THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS:

Forty-three countries on Thursday called on China at the UN to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" with regard to the Muslim Uighurs community in Xinjiang, where respect for human rights remains "particularly" worrying.





"We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint statement, read at the United Nations by France.





"We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region," the statement said, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political reeducation' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."





The declaration, signed by the United States, European countries, Asian states and other spoke of torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence and forced separation of children, which it said "disproportionately continues to target Uighurs and members of other minorities."





Israel was not among the signatories.