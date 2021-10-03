October 3, 2021
FOSSIL DEPENDENCE:
A German Power Plant Just Ran Out of Coal in Latest Energy Shock (Jesper Starn, October 1, 2021, Bloomberg)
The global energy crunch forced a German electricity producer to halt a power plant after it ran out of coal.Steag GmbH closed its Bergkamen-A plant in the western part of the country this week due to shortages of hard coal, it said by email. The closure is the first sign that Europe may need to count on mild and windy weather to keep the lights on as the continent faces shortages of natural gas and coal is unlikely to come to rescue.
