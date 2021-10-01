October 1, 2021
FIRST NATURAL, THEN MAN-MADE:
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 700,000 Despite Wide Availability of Vaccines (Julie Bosman and Lauren Leatherby, Oct. 1, 2021, NY Times)
The recent virus deaths are distinct from those in previous chapters of the pandemic, an analysis by The New York Times shows. People who died in the last three and a half months were concentrated in the South, a region that has lagged in vaccinations; many of the deaths were reported in Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. And those who died were younger: In August, every age group under 55 had its highest death toll of the pandemic.
