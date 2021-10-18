October 18, 2021
EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD TRY POLITICS:
This DC insider wants to turn politics into a videogame (Jeremy Binckes, 10/18/21, MarketWatch)
A videogame that is seeking funding on Kickstarter is hoping to create real-world scenarios for keyboard politicos. The game is called "Political Arena," and tries to give a SimCity approach to running a political campaign, complete with 21st-century pitfalls.The game is the brainchild of Eliot Nelson, a Washington-based journalist who wrote "The Beltway Bible: A Totally Serious A-Z Guide to Our No-Good, Corrupt, Incompetent, Terrible, Depressing, and Sometimes Hilarious Government" in 2016. While his book sough to teach readers about the inner working of government, he promises the videogame is not an educational endeavor."There's not a single lesson in it," Nelson told MarketWatch.Players can choose their own political characters and develop a career, moving up the ladder and avoiding pitfalls of all shapes and sizes. The game will also feature backroom deals and talking to the press -- attempts to work their characters' way out of trouble or to forge a path ahead."Politics is thrilling and [most people] haven't had a chance to be in it, or in the media cycles" Nelson said, while calling the game something that he has long wanted to play. "It's an idea I had for quite a while, but after speaking to people in video games and politics, I realized it wasn't the craziest thing in the world." [...]The Kickstarter campaign is looking for $100,000 by to fund the project, which will be released first on Steam, or other platforms.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2021 3:37 PM