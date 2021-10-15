October 15, 2021
EVEN MELANIA BELIEVED THE REST:Trump tells GOP officials and donors he's 'not into golden showers' and Melania didn't 'believe that one' (PETER WEBER, 10/15/21, The Week)
Trump extensively praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and touted his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but called his two impeachments and the investigations into his ties with Russia "all phony sh-t," the Post reports. And then, "unprompted, he brought up an unsubstantiated claim he had interactions with prostitutes in Moscow before he ran for president," the Post adds, quoting Trump: "I'm not into golden showers. ... You know the great thing, our great first lady -- 'That one,' she said, 'I don't believe that one.'"
Trumpbots have the avatar they deserve.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 15, 2021 7:52 AM