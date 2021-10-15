EVEN MELANIA BELIEVED THE REST:

Trump extensively praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and touted his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but called his two impeachments and the investigations into his ties with Russia "all phony sh-t," the Post reports. And then, "unprompted, he brought up an unsubstantiated claim he had interactions with prostitutes in Moscow before he ran for president," the Post adds, quoting Trump: "I'm not into golden showers. ... You know the great thing, our great first lady -- 'That one,' she said, 'I don't believe that one.'"