ECONOMICS EVEN CHICOMS CAN UNDERSTAND:

Plunging costs of solar and battery technologies could underpin China's pivot away from coal, with new research showing that by 2060 almost half of China's electricity needs could be supplied by super cheap solar power, helping the world's largest emitter achieve its decarbonisation goals.





