DONALD WHO?:

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his successor after the White House refused to exert executive privilege over documents being sought by Congress.





"Biden has rejected our request to withhold White House information from the House Unselect Committee investigating the January 6th protest, but has not taken a stance on the insurrection that took place on November 3rd, often referred to as the Crime of the Century," Trump said.



