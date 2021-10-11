October 11, 2021
DOES ANTIFA EVEN EXIST:
Texas Boogaloo Boy Admits In Court He Traveled to Minneapolis After George Floyd Died, Fired 13 Shots In Police Precinct Building to Sow Chaos (Niara Savage, October 11, 2021, Yahoo News!
A Texas man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to a federal riot charge, and admitted he traveled to Minneapolis after George Floyd died to sow mayhem.Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, admitted he traveled from the San Antonio area to Minneapolis after Floyd's death and fired 13 shots from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct building on May 28, 2020.
