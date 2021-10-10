DEPENDENCE ISN'T WORKING:

China broadened a production halt at mines and chemical factories in its top coal-producing province, after a week of torrential rain that ravaged the area.





Shanxi province suspended output at 60 coal mines, 372 non-coal mines and 14 dangerous chemical factories, the provincial government said in a statement published on its official WeChat account Saturday. Heavy rainfall earlier this week led to collapses and landslides in many cities in the province, causing fatalities, the government said, without providing further details.