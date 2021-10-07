October 7, 2021
DEFUND (profanity alert):
'F[***] 'Em Up': Bodycam Video Shows Minneapolis Police 'Hunting' Protesters (Michael Anthony Adams, October 7, 2021, Vice News)
Body-worn camera footage released this week shows Minneapolis Police bragging about "hunting" protesters with rubber bullets during demonstrations in the days following the police murder of George Floyd.In the videos, which were obtained by a Minnesota lawyer and provided to the Minnesota Reformer, officers appear to treat the streets of Minneapolis like an active warzone, and protesters like enemy combatants.
they are race rioters, not law enforcement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2021 1:50 PM