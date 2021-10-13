October 13, 2021
DEFUND:
TSA says 40% of employees are unvaccinated as deadline looms (Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, October 13, 2021, CNN)
The Transportation Security Administration says 4-in-10 members of its workforce, including screeners, remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 as its deadline looms.The deadline for civilian federal government workers to be fully vaccinated is November 22 -- the Monday before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 13, 2021 6:28 PM
