October 13, 2021

DEFUND:

TSA says 40% of employees are unvaccinated as deadline looms (Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, October 13, 2021, CNN)

The Transportation Security Administration says 4-in-10 members of its workforce, including screeners, remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 as its deadline looms.

The deadline for civilian federal government workers to be fully vaccinated is November 22 -- the Monday before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year.

