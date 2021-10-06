October 6, 2021
DEFUND:
New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raid on headquarters (Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter and Corky Siemaszko, 10/05/21, NBC News)
The FBI raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union Tuesday, and hours later, the union's outspoken leader resigned.Bearing a warrant, agents searched the headquarters of the fifth-biggest police union in the country, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, or SBA, which represents 13,000 active and retired New York City police sergeants.Simultaneously, FBI agents searched a home in the Long Island suburb of Port Washington, an FBI spokesperson said. It belongs to Ed Mullins, who has led the union since 2002, sources said.
