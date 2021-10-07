October 7, 2021
COME BACK, ADMIRAL POINDEXTER, ALL IS FORGIVEN:
The old way of spying has become obsolete, says one expert. The culprit is technology. (Ken Dilanian, 10/07/21, NBC News)
The CIA's decades-old spying model has been overtaken by technology, according to a former CIA officer who studied the matter for the agency."The very idea of a globally dispersed cadre of undercover officers operating in the shadows, away from prying eyes, is obsolete," said Duyane Norman, who retired in 2019 after a 27-year career at the CIA that included a special project examining the future of espionage.
Should have Open-sourced everything.20 years ago.
