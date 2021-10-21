BIRDS OF A FEATHER:

The infamous former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke is taking credit for having blazed a trail for two major political voices of the right -- former President Donald Trump on the one hand, and Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson on the other -- saying that they are following in his own footsteps in promoting the idea that white people are under threat of "replacement."





The "great replacement" theory posits that white people are being systematically "replaced" via mass immigration by people of color. The Guardian explained that the theory attributes this plot to "a shadowy group" planning to rule the world: "This group is often overtly identified as being Jews, but sometimes the antisemitism is more implicit."





On the October 13 edition of his podcast, Duke claimed that "Trump really knows what his movement is based upon" -- that is, from Duke's own political campaigns. "You know, [Trump] had to know that I ran my campaigns primarily on the immigration issue, on fair trade issues, on the issues of preserving American culture, on stopping the replacement of European Americans -- which people are all talking about now, years and years and years."