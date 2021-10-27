BIGOTRY IN FANCY DRESS:





FGM is not required by any religion of which I know, at least in the formal sense. It is more a cultural custom than an explicitly religious requirement. For example, it is my understanding that FGM appears nowhere in the Koran.





In contrast, infant circumcision -- I won't use the woke terms deployed by the author instead of "boys" and "girls" -- is commanded explicitly in Jewish scripture.





Second, circumcision is inclusive; that is, it is a religiously essential act that ushers the baby boy into his faith and traditions of his forebears. FMG, even of the pin-prick type, is discriminatory, a means of demonstrating the inferiority of girls. In its more extreme manifestations, it is designed to stifle normal sexual response as a means of oppression.





Third, the best time to circumcise is in infancy before nerves connect and maturation makes the surgery far more complicated and risky. Moreover, boys don't remember it. FGM usually takes place during girlhood, when it will be remembered, often imposed without anesthesia.





Barring circumcision would more stifle a Jewish boy's autonomy rights by depriving him of an essential part of his becoming part of the Jewish community. The only choice for the boy wanting to be fully included into Judaism would be to do it in adulthood, when the surgery would be far more complicated and risky.





Finally, circumcision in infancy has mild health benefits for the future man -- to the point that the American Academy of Pediatrics says the benefits "justify" leaving the choice with parents. And remember, the AAP is not exactly conservative, for example, supporting puberty blocking for children with gender dysphoria. There are zero health plusses for FGM.